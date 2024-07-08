FORECAST: Clouds hold down heat, but humidity persists

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rain from overnight has started to finally move out early Monday morning, and what a beneficial rain it was! We picked up about 1.5″, which is just about as much as we saw throughout the entire month of June.
- The low clouds in the morning will help to hold down the heat for the afternoon. Highs just near 90 degrees, but it will still be very humid.
- Storm chances are much lower Monday as a result (best chances will be out in the mountains out west.)
- The higher heat returns Tuesday and lasts through most of the week. Highs stay in the lower 90s for most of the week, with heat index values at or above 100 once again.
- Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday morning along the Texas Gulf Coast and brought major storm surge, flooding and power outages there. We won’t see any direct impacts from this storm, but the remnants will help to drag a weak cold front into our area late week. This should increase our rain chances once again from Wednesday through Friday.
- A small drop in the humidity hopefully rolls in late week, but the heat really isn’t going anywhere, with highs staying near 90 degrees.
The clouds this morning should help to reduce the heat this afternoon. Highs may just barely get close to 90° for the first time in a week. The heat index remains in the mid to upper 90s though. Best opportunity for a pop up storm is in the mountains, low risk in the metro. pic.twitter.com/UcVNllFjDK— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 8, 2024
