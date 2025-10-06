FORECAST: Clouds move in overnight with a few sprinkles

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Clouds are expected to dominate overnight, causing a sprinkle or two to arrive.

However, steadier rain will arrive on Wednesday morning.

Before its arrival, temperatures will be warming up to the mid-80s tomorrow.

We will then cool down dramatically.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group