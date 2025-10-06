Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds move in overnight with a few sprinkles

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
  • Clouds are expected to dominate overnight, causing a sprinkle or two to arrive.
  • However, steadier rain will arrive on Wednesday morning.
  • Before its arrival, temperatures will be warming up to the mid-80s tomorrow.
  • We will then cool down dramatically.

