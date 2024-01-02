FORECAST: Clouds move in with chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We’re off to a pretty good weather stretch so far in 2024,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon when it was about 50 degrees.

There will be more clouds Wednesday with high temperatures staying near 50 degrees.

There may be a shower or two across the South Carolina Midlands but that will be the closest it gets to Charlotte.

Meanwhile, a major soaker is in store on Saturday.

