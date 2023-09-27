Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds prove to be stubborn over area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The clouds will remain quite stubborn tonight as those cool northeast winds wedge into Charlotte.
  • “When you wake up Thursday morning, it will be the same old gloomy weather but don’t lose heart,” said John Ahrens, Channel 9 meteorologist. “We’ll see that sunshine break free as the day goes on.”

