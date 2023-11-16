FORECAST: Clouds remain stubborn over area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The clouds will remain stubborn and stick around on Friday.

We’ll be in between two weather makers tomorrow, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

That will leave us with more clouds and no rain.

There will be a few clouds on Saturday but other than that, expect a mild, fair weekend in the Charlotte area.

