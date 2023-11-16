Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds remain stubborn over area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The clouds will remain stubborn and stick around on Friday.
  • We’ll be in between two weather makers tomorrow, Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • That will leave us with more clouds and no rain.
  • There will be a few clouds on Saturday but other than that, expect a mild, fair weekend in the Charlotte area.

