Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds should stay out of the way for eclipse viewing!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s going to be a mild start early this morning.
  • Mainly clear skies to start things out, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day.
  • Conditions look favorable for eclipse viewing across the Piedmont. The mountains will pick up a rain chance a little later on in the morning so clouds will be thicker across the higher elevations.
  • Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today but will dip down tomorrow.
  • Temperatures will bounce around the average of 71 degrees for the rest of the work week.
  • Rain will start to roll back into the region by late morning Tuesday. Tomorrow’s rain will continue to linger throughout the afternoon, but showers will be short-lived and non-severe.
  • Wednesday’s rain into Thursday does appear to pack a punch so that will be our next best chance at any strong thunderstorms.
  • The biggest threats will be strong winds and cloud-to-ground lightning. Flooding shouldn’t be an issue.
  • Conditions will improve for the weekend as temperatures trend close to the low 80s!

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read