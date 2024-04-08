FORECAST: Clouds should stay out of the way for eclipse viewing!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s going to be a mild start early this morning.
- Mainly clear skies to start things out, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day.
- Conditions look favorable for eclipse viewing across the Piedmont. The mountains will pick up a rain chance a little later on in the morning so clouds will be thicker across the higher elevations.
- Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today but will dip down tomorrow.
- Temperatures will bounce around the average of 71 degrees for the rest of the work week.
- Rain will start to roll back into the region by late morning Tuesday. Tomorrow’s rain will continue to linger throughout the afternoon, but showers will be short-lived and non-severe.
- Wednesday’s rain into Thursday does appear to pack a punch so that will be our next best chance at any strong thunderstorms.
- The biggest threats will be strong winds and cloud-to-ground lightning. Flooding shouldn’t be an issue.
- Conditions will improve for the weekend as temperatures trend close to the low 80s!
