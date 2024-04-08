FORECAST: Clouds should stay out of the way for eclipse viewing!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s going to be a mild start early this morning.

Mainly clear skies to start things out, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

Conditions look favorable for eclipse viewing across the Piedmont. The mountains will pick up a rain chance a little later on in the morning so clouds will be thicker across the higher elevations.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today but will dip down tomorrow.

Temperatures will bounce around the average of 71 degrees for the rest of the work week.

Rain will start to roll back into the region by late morning Tuesday. Tomorrow’s rain will continue to linger throughout the afternoon, but showers will be short-lived and non-severe.

Wednesday’s rain into Thursday does appear to pack a punch so that will be our next best chance at any strong thunderstorms.

The biggest threats will be strong winds and cloud-to-ground lightning. Flooding shouldn’t be an issue.

Conditions will improve for the weekend as temperatures trend close to the low 80s!

