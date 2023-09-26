Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds to stick around

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “If you’re in a sour mood today, the weather probably isn’t helping out,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • Clouds will dominate the skies for the next 24 hours.
  • Rain is not expected with the cloud cover.
  • Instead, it will be gloomy and cooler tomorrow in the low-70s.
  • “Keep smiling! Sunshine will be back later on Thursday!” Ahrens said.

