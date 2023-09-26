FORECAST: Clouds to stick around

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“If you’re in a sour mood today, the weather probably isn’t helping out,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will dominate the skies for the next 24 hours.

Rain is not expected with the cloud cover.

Instead, it will be gloomy and cooler tomorrow in the low-70s.

“Keep smiling! Sunshine will be back later on Thursday!” Ahrens said.

