FORECAST: Cloudy and breezy today

FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are on tap for today.

It’s still mild with high temperatures in the middle 70s!

We’ll watch for a stray shower, especially in the High Country, but the day is not a washout.

Sunday will be a Severe Weather Alert Day as we track a strong to severe line of storms moving through the area.

The threat begins early tomorrow morning for the mountains around 4 am, shifts to the metro close to daybreak, and will continue moving east through noon.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but we’re also watching for the potential of hail and tornadoes.

Heavy rainfall will also be a concern, with some spots picking up 1-2+ inches of rain.

The highest risk for flooding concerns will be in the mountains.

Once this main line passes, we could see a shower or storm redevelop in the afternoon, but the severe threat will be much lower.

Quiet conditions return by Monday and the first half of the work week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

