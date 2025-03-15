FORECAST: Cloudy and breezy today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are on tap for today.
- It’s still mild with high temperatures in the middle 70s!
- We’ll watch for a stray shower, especially in the High Country, but the day is not a washout.
- Sunday will be a Severe Weather Alert Day as we track a strong to severe line of storms moving through the area.
- The threat begins early tomorrow morning for the mountains around 4 am, shifts to the metro close to daybreak, and will continue moving east through noon.
- Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but we’re also watching for the potential of hail and tornadoes.
- Heavy rainfall will also be a concern, with some spots picking up 1-2+ inches of rain.
- The highest risk for flooding concerns will be in the mountains.
- Once this main line passes, we could see a shower or storm redevelop in the afternoon, but the severe threat will be much lower.
- Quiet conditions return by Monday and the first half of the work week.
