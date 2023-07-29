FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of isolated showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A little bit more cloud cover today is expected, so conditions may be feeling a little bit better, but not by much.
- Highs are projected to make it to the low 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s.
- There is a slight chance for a late shower early and then an isolated chance of war a thunderstorm this evening.
- Western North Carolina is currently at a level one risk for strong storms.
Pretty similar outlook for our Sunday as far as rain chances.
- Little bit of a stronger chance by tomorrow afternoon for an isolated thunderstorm.
- Highs for Sunday will be a bit higher. Temperatures will make it to the mid-90s with a heat index over that triple-digit mark.
- Temperatures will dip down a little bit by mid to late next week with feels-like conditions in the mid-90s
