FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of isolated showers

A little bit more cloud cover today is expected, so conditions may be feeling a little bit better, but not by much.

Highs are projected to make it to the low 90s with feels-like conditions in the upper 90s.

There is a slight chance for a late shower early and then an isolated chance of war a thunderstorm this evening.

Western North Carolina is currently at a level one risk for strong storms.

Pretty similar outlook for our Sunday as far as rain chances.

Little bit of a stronger chance by tomorrow afternoon for an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs for Sunday will be a bit higher. Temperatures will make it to the mid-90s with a heat index over that triple-digit mark.

Temperatures will dip down a little bit by mid to late next week with feels-like conditions in the mid-90s

