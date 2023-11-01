FORECAST: Cold air to gain foothold over region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will be colder tonight than last night.

Winds will die down and the cold air will gain a firm foothold over Charlotte.

Those temperatures will crash well below freezing.

The record low for tomorrow morning is 27 degrees and we will get very close.

The cold temperatures will continue into Friday morning.

After another sub-freezing start, we’ll finally move up the thermometer into the upper-60s in the afternoon.

