FORECAST: Cold air to gain foothold over region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- Temperatures will be colder tonight than last night.
- Winds will die down and the cold air will gain a firm foothold over Charlotte.
- Those temperatures will crash well below freezing.
- The record low for tomorrow morning is 27 degrees and we will get very close.
- The cold temperatures will continue into Friday morning.
- After another sub-freezing start, we’ll finally move up the thermometer into the upper-60s in the afternoon.
