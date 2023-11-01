Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold air to gain foothold over region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures will be colder tonight than last night.
  • Winds will die down and the cold air will gain a firm foothold over Charlotte.
  • Those temperatures will crash well below freezing.
  • The record low for tomorrow morning is 27 degrees and we will get very close.
  • The cold temperatures will continue into Friday morning.
  • After another sub-freezing start, we’ll finally move up the thermometer into the upper-60s in the afternoon.

