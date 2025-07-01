FORECAST: Cold front to bring storms, heavy rain to Carolinas tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’ll see a cold front gradually move across the Carolinas this evening and bring widespread showers and storms.

These are going to be real efficient rain producers, so we may see flooding issues.

A stray strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out either.

Once this front departs tonight, we’ll be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group