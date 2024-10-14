FORECAST: Cold front brings cooler October weather our way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A strong cold front is moving through the region Monday morning and this will put an end to our brief warm-up from the weekend. Highs fall back to the low to mid-70s (which is average for this time in October.)
- The real cold storm comes Tuesday, with highs not getting out of the 60s.
- A little disturbance may come through some light raindrops our way, but mostly, it’s just the extra clouds.
- Temps then crash to the lower 40s Tuesday night with the high elevations dropping below freezing in spots. There could even be some light snow up there, too. Little to no accumulation is expected.
- The chilly weather remains all week, with a slow warm-up back to the 70s by the weekend.
It's going to be quite breezy today as a cold front pushes through the region. Gusts could eclipse 40 mph in the mountains along with gusts over 20 mph in the metro. These winds could bring down some branches and trees in the mountains due to weakened trees from Helene. pic.twitter.com/21ZzhSE7Cm— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 14, 2024
Today is transition day. We'll be going from the big warmth of Sunday, to the big chill for the rest of the week. Highs today will be near average in the low to mid 70s, but then we'll just be in the 60s for the rest of the week as the coolest air of the season moves in. pic.twitter.com/0CYzsSBp4D— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 14, 2024
