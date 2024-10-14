Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front brings cooler October weather our way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A strong cold front is moving through the region Monday morning and this will put an end to our brief warm-up from the weekend. Highs fall back to the low to mid-70s (which is average for this time in October.)
  • The real cold storm comes Tuesday, with highs not getting out of the 60s.
  • A little disturbance may come through some light raindrops our way, but mostly, it’s just the extra clouds.
  • Temps then crash to the lower 40s Tuesday night with the high elevations dropping below freezing in spots. There could even be some light snow up there, too. Little to no accumulation is expected.
  • The chilly weather remains all week, with a slow warm-up back to the 70s by the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Junk removal company to haul used furniture to Helene victims)

Junk removal company to haul used furniture to Helene victims




©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read