FORECAST: Cold front expected to move in this evening

It started out windy this morning, but temperatures are expected to warm up to the lower 70s.

However, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday evening, ushering in a line of downpours.

But other than hearing some thunder, no severe storms are expected.

It will be windy all day, though, with gusts near 40 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the high country.

The front is expected to clear us out tonight, and temperatures will plummet to the low to mid-30s!

Highs will only warm to the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our next round of rain comes in on Friday, and this may hold temperatures down to barely 50 for the high.

