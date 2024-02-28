Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front expected to move in this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It started out windy this morning, but temperatures are expected to warm up to the lower 70s.
  • However, a strong cold front will arrive Wednesday evening, ushering in a line of downpours.
  • But other than hearing some thunder, no severe storms are expected.
  • It will be windy all day, though, with gusts near 40 mph in the metro and over 50 mph in the high country.
  • The front is expected to clear us out tonight, and temperatures will plummet to the low to mid-30s!
  • Highs will only warm to the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
  • Our next round of rain comes in on Friday, and this may hold temperatures down to barely 50 for the high.

