Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold lingers before temperatures rebound into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Still quite cold this morning and we will only warm up a touch from yesterday.
  • Highs still struggle to get into the lower 50s this afternoon.
  • A nice warm-up is coming for the rest of the week with 60s tomorrow and 70s by Friday.
  • We may even see some 80s by the weekend!
  • Dry weather also remains in place for the next several days with low chances even for some mountain rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read