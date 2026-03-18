FORECAST: Cold lingers before temperatures rebound into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Still quite cold this morning and we will only warm up a touch from yesterday.

Highs still struggle to get into the lower 50s this afternoon.

A nice warm-up is coming for the rest of the week with 60s tomorrow and 70s by Friday.

We may even see some 80s by the weekend!

Dry weather also remains in place for the next several days with low chances even for some mountain rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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