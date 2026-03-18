FORECAST: Cold lingers before temperatures rebound into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Still quite cold this morning and we will only warm up a touch from yesterday.
- Highs still struggle to get into the lower 50s this afternoon.
- A nice warm-up is coming for the rest of the week with 60s tomorrow and 70s by Friday.
- We may even see some 80s by the weekend!
- Dry weather also remains in place for the next several days with low chances even for some mountain rain.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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