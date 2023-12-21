FORECAST: Cold morning, but warmer temps begin

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Still pretty cold Thursday morning, but warmer weather is on the way.
- Highs warm to the mid to upper 50s by afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
- The warming trend continues through the weekend as highs approach 60 degrees or higher by Christmas Eve.
- The dry weather hangs on through Christmas Day morning before rain comes in by the afternoon. This won’t be a major amount of rain, but the rain could be steady into Monday night and early Tuesday.
- Temps stay on the more mild side into early next week.
Here's today's hour by hour forecast. A mix of clouds and sunshine with warmer temperatures coming in as we head into the afternoon. This warming trend continues as we go into the weekend with some 60s by Christmas Eve! pic.twitter.com/uvViE1Jxbm— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) December 21, 2023
