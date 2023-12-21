Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold morning, but warmer temps begin

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Still pretty cold Thursday morning, but warmer weather is on the way.
  • Highs warm to the mid to upper 50s by afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
  • The warming trend continues through the weekend as highs approach 60 degrees or higher by Christmas Eve.
  • The dry weather hangs on through Christmas Day morning before rain comes in by the afternoon. This won’t be a major amount of rain, but the rain could be steady into Monday night and early Tuesday.
  • Temps stay on the more mild side into early next week.

