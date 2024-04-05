FORECAST: Cold morning warms into sunny afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Chilly out the door Friday morning, but no frost issues as clouds overnight kept temps up enough. Light snow in the mountains is winding down as well.
- We have a few clouds around Friday morning, but more sun returns in the afternoon.
- Temps warm a bit more than Thursday with highs topping out in the lower 60s (about 5 to 10 degrees below average.)
- There will be another risk for some frost Friday night and advisories will likely be posted. No hard freeze expected, but folks may want to bring plants in or cover things up just in case.
- Warmer weather returns by Sunday as highs return to near 70.
- Eclipse weather for Monday is still on the fence for clouds. Rain chances look like they stay confined to the High Country.
- Better rain chances hold off until later next week.
