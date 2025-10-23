Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost possible north of Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for a cold night in Charlotte with temperatures dipping into the low 40s tonight.
  • However, in areas like Statesville, up north, temperatures could be cold enough for some frost.
  • Freezing temperatures, meanwhile, are possible briefly for the mountains.
  • After that, we’ll warm up and enjoy great weather Friday through the weekend.

