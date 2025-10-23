FORECAST: Cold night ahead with frost possible north of Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a cold night in Charlotte with temperatures dipping into the low 40s tonight.

However, in areas like Statesville, up north, temperatures could be cold enough for some frost.

Freezing temperatures, meanwhile, are possible briefly for the mountains.

After that, we’ll warm up and enjoy great weather Friday through the weekend.

