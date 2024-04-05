FORECAST: Cold start tomorrow morning before gradual warm-up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The threat of frost appears again in the Charlotte area on Saturday morning.
- Temperatures will start in the 30s, but we will reach near the 70s due to a gradual warm-up.
- Looking ahead to the eclipse on Monday, while rain is not in the forecast, there could be some clouds that could cause problems.
- However, cloud cover does not look as extensive as it has previously.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: What the solar eclipse will look like in the Charlotte area)
©2024 Cox Media Group