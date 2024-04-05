Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold start tomorrow morning before gradual warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The threat of frost appears again in the Charlotte area on Saturday morning.
  • Temperatures will start in the 30s, but we will reach near the 70s due to a gradual warm-up.
  • Looking ahead to the eclipse on Monday, while rain is not in the forecast, there could be some clouds that could cause problems.
  • However, cloud cover does not look as extensive as it has previously.

