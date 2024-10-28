FORECAST: Cold start with warmer days in store

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s quite cool to start the work week, but warmer weather is coming. Temperatures will warm to just the upper 60s Monday afternoon which is about average for this time of the year.
- We’ll jump back to the 70s on Tuesday and then sit near 80 degrees for the rest of the week.
- Dry weather remains in place all week too.
- Halloween will be nice and mild, with temps starting out near 70
We have a great outlook for Halloween plans on Thursday. Warm temps near 80 degrees Thursday afternoon will lead to temps in the 70s to start out trick-or-treat! pic.twitter.com/6rFwBYUKVC— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 28, 2024
