Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold start with warmer days in store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s quite cool to start the work week, but warmer weather is coming. Temperatures will warm to just the upper 60s Monday afternoon which is about average for this time of the year.
  • We’ll jump back to the 70s on Tuesday and then sit near 80 degrees for the rest of the week.
  • Dry weather remains in place all week too.
  • Halloween will be nice and mild, with temps starting out near 70

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock)

Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC reopens near Blowing Rock




©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read