FORECAST: Cold temperatures to make a return after record-breaking high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Today’s high temperature of 83 degrees broke a record set back in 2005.
- Soak in those last moments of historic warmth today because we will be back to the reality of cold weather tomorrow.
- There will be some extra clouds and rain tomorrow, which will knock the temps down.
- Highs will get lower this weekend and reach only into the 50s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group