FORECAST: Cold temperatures to make a return after record-breaking high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Today’s high temperature of 83 degrees broke a record set back in 2005.
  • Soak in those last moments of historic warmth today because we will be back to the reality of cold weather tomorrow.
  • There will be some extra clouds and rain tomorrow, which will knock the temps down.
  • Highs will get lower this weekend and reach only into the 50s.

