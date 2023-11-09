FORECAST: Cold temperatures to make a return after record-breaking high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today’s high temperature of 83 degrees broke a record set back in 2005.

Soak in those last moments of historic warmth today because we will be back to the reality of cold weather tomorrow.

There will be some extra clouds and rain tomorrow, which will knock the temps down.

Highs will get lower this weekend and reach only into the 50s.

