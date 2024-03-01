FORECAST: Cold, wet weather expected throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for cold and wet weather throughout the day, although it won’t be heavy.
- The mountains will be cold enough for some light wintry mix at times, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Avery and Watauga counties until this evening.
- However, only minor ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less are expected.
- The rain is expected to move out by Saturday morning, leaving better weather for the rest of the weekend.
- Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon, followed by 70 degrees on Sunday.
- We will have more mild weather next week.
