FORECAST: Cold, wet weather expected throughout the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for cold and wet weather throughout the day, although it won’t be heavy.
  • The mountains will be cold enough for some light wintry mix at times, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Avery and Watauga counties until this evening.
  • However, only minor ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less are expected.
  • The rain is expected to move out by Saturday morning, leaving better weather for the rest of the weekend.
  • Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon, followed by 70 degrees on Sunday.
  • We will have more mild weather next week.

