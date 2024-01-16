FORECAST: Colder weather expected to move in with temperatures plunging into the upper teens

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Scattered showers are starting to move into the region this morning and will be with us through midday.

Nothing heavy expected and nothing wintry either, just a few flakes in the mountains but little to no accumulation.

The big story today is the colder weather that is expected to come in tonight.

Temperatures will plunge quickly late this afternoon, and we drop into the upper teens out the door tomorrow morning. Wind chill values will be well below zero in the mountains.

We remain dry through most of the rest of the week before some light rain comes back in on Friday. Some flakes may briefly mix in, but not expecting anything exciting.

An even bigger blast of cold is coming our way for the weekend, with temperatures expected to just barely get above freezing by Saturday afternoon!

Light rain showers are here and will be with us through noon before we dry up this afternoon. Temps remain above freezing this morning, so no icy travel concerns outside of the higher elevations of the mountains.

