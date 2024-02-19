FORECAST: Coldest day of the month may have passed! Sunshine and dry weather dominates the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Quite cold this morning but we get a decent warm up coming our way this afternoon.

Yesterday was the coldest day of the month so far with a high of just 49°.

Today’s highs warm back up to the upper 50s.

Dry and sunny weather dominates this week as highs warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.

Our next rain chance comes late Thursday night and Friday morning.

This doesn’t look like it’s going to add up to much with just a few hundredths of an inch expected.

