FORECAST: Coldest day of the month may have passed! Sunshine and dry weather dominates the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Quite cold this morning but we get a decent warm up coming our way this afternoon.
- Yesterday was the coldest day of the month so far with a high of just 49°.
- Today’s highs warm back up to the upper 50s.
- Dry and sunny weather dominates this week as highs warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.
- Our next rain chance comes late Thursday night and Friday morning.
- This doesn’t look like it’s going to add up to much with just a few hundredths of an inch expected.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group