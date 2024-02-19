Forecasts

FORECAST: Coldest day of the month may have passed! Sunshine and dry weather dominates the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Quite cold this morning but we get a decent warm up coming our way this afternoon.
  • Yesterday was the coldest day of the month so far with a high of just 49°.
  • Today’s highs warm back up to the upper 50s.
  • Dry and sunny weather dominates this week as highs warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.
  • Our next rain chance comes late Thursday night and Friday morning.
  • This doesn’t look like it’s going to add up to much with just a few hundredths of an inch expected.

