Forecasts

FORECAST: Comfortable for now, first freeze of the season likely by Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Another great day ahead with a mostly sunny sky and mild temps this afternoon.
  • Highs warm to the lower 70s again.
  • A few showers come in early Saturday morning (likely in and out before most get up) before we dry out in the afternoon.
  • Temps warm to the mid 70s tomorrow with breezy conditions returning.
  • Another round of showers could develop Sunday afternoon but we’ll still warm to the mid 70s.
  • Then come the big changes. A strong cold front Sunday night draws in the coldest air of the season as temps won’t even get to the 50s on Monday.
  • Our first freeze of the season is likely by Tuesday morning as we dip into the upper 20s!
  • Dry weather remains for the metro, but some light snow showers are likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday. Any accumulations look light.

