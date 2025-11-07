FORECAST: Comfortable for now, first freeze of the season likely by Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another great day ahead with a mostly sunny sky and mild temps this afternoon.
- Highs warm to the lower 70s again.
- A few showers come in early Saturday morning (likely in and out before most get up) before we dry out in the afternoon.
- Temps warm to the mid 70s tomorrow with breezy conditions returning.
- Another round of showers could develop Sunday afternoon but we’ll still warm to the mid 70s.
- Then come the big changes. A strong cold front Sunday night draws in the coldest air of the season as temps won’t even get to the 50s on Monday.
- Our first freeze of the season is likely by Tuesday morning as we dip into the upper 20s!
- Dry weather remains for the metro, but some light snow showers are likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday. Any accumulations look light.
