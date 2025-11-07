FORECAST: Comfortable for now, first freeze of the season likely by Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another great day ahead with a mostly sunny sky and mild temps this afternoon.

Highs warm to the lower 70s again.

A few showers come in early Saturday morning (likely in and out before most get up) before we dry out in the afternoon.

Temps warm to the mid 70s tomorrow with breezy conditions returning.

Another round of showers could develop Sunday afternoon but we’ll still warm to the mid 70s.

Then come the big changes. A strong cold front Sunday night draws in the coldest air of the season as temps won’t even get to the 50s on Monday.

Our first freeze of the season is likely by Tuesday morning as we dip into the upper 20s!

Dry weather remains for the metro, but some light snow showers are likely in the mountains Sunday night into Monday. Any accumulations look light.

