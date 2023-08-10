FORECAST: Comfortable temps tonight before heat builds back up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will be a comfortable Thursday night with temps around 70 degrees.

Heat will build back up Friday and into the weekend.

There will be another round of storms Friday, which will mostly impact the mountains and South Carolina.

