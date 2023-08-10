Forecasts

FORECAST: Comfortable temps tonight before heat builds back up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It will be a comfortable Thursday night with temps around 70 degrees.
  • Heat will build back up Friday and into the weekend.
  • There will be another round of storms Friday, which will mostly impact the mountains and South Carolina.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read