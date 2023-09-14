Forecasts

FORECAST: Comfortable weather has arrived and will stick around for a few days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “We made it!” Meteorologist John Ahrens announced Thursday. “Amazing weather is here and we’ll have it through at least the start of the weekend.”
  • Get ready for a very comfortable evening with low temperatures eventually slipping into the upper-50s.
  • Some spots in the mountains will dip into the 40s.
  • Expect sensational weather tomorrow with sunshine and great temps in the upper-70s.
  • However, nothing lasts forever.
  • It’s apparent that there will at least be some rain around on Sunday. There will be no washouts but have some indoor alternatives as you close out your weekend.

