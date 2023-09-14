FORECAST: Comfortable weather has arrived and will stick around for a few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“We made it!” Meteorologist John Ahrens announced Thursday. “Amazing weather is here and we’ll have it through at least the start of the weekend.”

Get ready for a very comfortable evening with low temperatures eventually slipping into the upper-50s.

Some spots in the mountains will dip into the 40s.

Expect sensational weather tomorrow with sunshine and great temps in the upper-70s.

However, nothing lasts forever.

It’s apparent that there will at least be some rain around on Sunday. There will be no washouts but have some indoor alternatives as you close out your weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group