FORECAST: Comfortable weather has arrived and will stick around for a few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “We made it!” Meteorologist John Ahrens announced Thursday. “Amazing weather is here and we’ll have it through at least the start of the weekend.”
- Get ready for a very comfortable evening with low temperatures eventually slipping into the upper-50s.
- Some spots in the mountains will dip into the 40s.
- Expect sensational weather tomorrow with sunshine and great temps in the upper-70s.
- However, nothing lasts forever.
- It’s apparent that there will at least be some rain around on Sunday. There will be no washouts but have some indoor alternatives as you close out your weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
©2023 Cox Media Group