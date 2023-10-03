Forecasts

FORECAST: Conditions remain warm and dry with highs in the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will remain warm and dry Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
  • However, a strong cold front is expected to move in, that will bring back fall in a big way for the weekend.
  • Highs are expected to tumble to the lower 70s by Saturday, leaving many in the 40s by Sunday morning.
  • Very little rain will come from this front.
  • The mountains, however, may experience some light showers.

