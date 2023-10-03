FORECAST: Conditions remain warm and dry with highs in the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will remain warm and dry Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

However, a strong cold front is expected to move in, that will bring back fall in a big way for the weekend.

Highs are expected to tumble to the lower 70s by Saturday, leaving many in the 40s by Sunday morning.

Very little rain will come from this front.

The mountains, however, may experience some light showers.

A real fall cold front is coming in this weekend with temps tumbling to barely 70° for highs, but I don't see much rain coming in with it though. We are in the throws of the driest stretch we have seen all year long (15 days and counting.) Keep watering that new grass. pic.twitter.com/uA8EvX8pRh — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 3, 2023

