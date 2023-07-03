FORECAST: Continuing heat and humidity

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It is going to be another hot and humid one.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Mecklenburg, southeastern N.C. counties, York, and Chester.

Storms will roll through the metro this afternoon, giving some relief to the heat, but then that heat will build back up by early evening. The storms this afternoon could pack a punch.

The hot spots today will be southeast of the metro, but there could be some isolated storms across the mountains by early afternoon.

Level 1 for the mountains today and level 2 for counties southeast of I-40 on the severe weather outlook.

July 4th forecast: HOT AND HUMID!

There is a slight chance for midday thundershowers.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees.

We will see the chance for some daily thunderstorms.

Stay cool!

