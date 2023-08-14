FORECAST: Continuing heat pairs with potentially damaging storms to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Another hot and steamy day is ahead with a heat advisory.
- Highs reach the mid-90s and heat index values near 105°.
- We didn’t quite make it to heat advisory levels yesterday, and today may just barely reach that territory once again. A heat advisory is issued when there is a heat index of at least 105 for several hours.
- Low risk for pop-up storms late this afternoon and evening, but anything that does fire up would be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat.
- Tuesday looks to be nearly identical to today with another hot and humid day and a risk for afternoon storms.
- Relief comes in after tomorrow with temps back down to the upper 80s and lower humidity.
