Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool down coming, winds bring higher fire risk in some counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The plummeting temperatures mark the clearest transition to fall that the region has seen so far.

  • Today, highs will make it to the low 70s by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
  • It will be rather breezy this afternoon, especially across the mountains as gusts will reach over 30 mph.
  • Normally gusty winds wouldn’t be a concern but because it has been so dry, there is an elevated fire risk for Chester and York. Controlled burns are highly discouraged.
  • Overnight lows will dip down to the 40s for the city and 30s for the mountains.
  • Counties north of 40 will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 AM tomorrow morning.
  • Highs will barely make it to the upper 60s for the city.
  • Temperatures will trend closer to average by mid-week.

Next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday with an approaching cold front.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read