FORECAST: Cool down coming, winds bring higher fire risk in some counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The plummeting temperatures mark the clearest transition to fall that the region has seen so far.

Today, highs will make it to the low 70s by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It will be rather breezy this afternoon, especially across the mountains as gusts will reach over 30 mph.

Normally gusty winds wouldn’t be a concern but because it has been so dry, there is an elevated fire risk for Chester and York. Controlled burns are highly discouraged.

Overnight lows will dip down to the 40s for the city and 30s for the mountains.

Counties north of 40 will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 AM tomorrow morning.

Highs will barely make it to the upper 60s for the city.

Temperatures will trend closer to average by mid-week.

Next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday with an approaching cold front.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group