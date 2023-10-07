FORECAST: Cool down coming, winds bring higher fire risk in some counties

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
The plummeting temperatures mark the clearest transition to fall that the region has seen so far.
- Today, highs will make it to the low 70s by this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
- It will be rather breezy this afternoon, especially across the mountains as gusts will reach over 30 mph.
- Normally gusty winds wouldn’t be a concern but because it has been so dry, there is an elevated fire risk for Chester and York. Controlled burns are highly discouraged.
- Overnight lows will dip down to the 40s for the city and 30s for the mountains.
- Counties north of 40 will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 AM tomorrow morning.
- Highs will barely make it to the upper 60s for the city.
- Temperatures will trend closer to average by mid-week.
Next best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday with an approaching cold front.
