FORECAST: Cool down expected as temperatures drop to near 70

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The record heat is behind us as we head into the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to top out near 70 before dropping a bit Friday afternoon into the 60s.
- The chances for rain are minimal; however, the mountains will see some rain on Friday.
- Only a few spotty showers are possible in the metro.
- The weekend will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow and likely only mid-50s on Sunday.
- Rain chances come back Sunday morning and are mainly confined to our southern counties.
- It is expected to be dry early next week, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.he 60s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group