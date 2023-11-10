Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool down expected as temperatures drop to near 70

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The record heat is behind us as we head into the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to top out near 70 before dropping a bit Friday afternoon into the 60s.
  • The chances for rain are minimal; however, the mountains will see some rain on Friday.
  • Only a few spotty showers are possible in the metro.
  • The weekend will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow and likely only mid-50s on Sunday.
  • Rain chances come back Sunday morning and are mainly confined to our southern counties.
  • It is expected to be dry early next week, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.he 60s.

