FORECAST: Cool down expected as temperatures drop to near 70

The record heat is behind us as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to top out near 70 before dropping a bit Friday afternoon into the 60s.

The chances for rain are minimal; however, the mountains will see some rain on Friday.

Only a few spotty showers are possible in the metro.

The weekend will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow and likely only mid-50s on Sunday.

Rain chances come back Sunday morning and are mainly confined to our southern counties.

It is expected to be dry early next week, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.he 60s.

