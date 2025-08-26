FORECAST: Cool and dry weather settles in with highs in the lower 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It feels amazing this morning as the drier and cooler air has moved in.
- Just a few clouds from time to time today with highs in the lower 80s.
- Many neighborhoods will fall to the upper 50s to near 60° tonight.
- It will be the coolest morning since at least early June.
- This great weather hangs on through the week with little to no chance for rain.
- A small disturbance gets close to us Thursday night and may bring some light showers to our southern counties Thursday night.
- More of the same heading into Labor Day weekend as highs stay just near 80 degrees.
