FORECAST: Cool and dry weather settles in with highs in the lower 80s

FORECAST:

It feels amazing this morning as the drier and cooler air has moved in.

Just a few clouds from time to time today with highs in the lower 80s.

Many neighborhoods will fall to the upper 50s to near 60° tonight.

It will be the coolest morning since at least early June.

This great weather hangs on through the week with little to no chance for rain.

A small disturbance gets close to us Thursday night and may bring some light showers to our southern counties Thursday night.

More of the same heading into Labor Day weekend as highs stay just near 80 degrees.

