Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool, misty morning with chance of afternoon warmup

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Mist and drizzle continue on Thursday morning with cooler temperatures.
  • Thursday afternoon brings a chance for some sun with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
  • The real warm-up begins on Friday with temps reaching the lower-80s.
  • Our area will see dry conditions well into next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read