FORECAST: Cool, misty morning with chance of afternoon warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mist and drizzle continue on Thursday morning with cooler temperatures.

Thursday afternoon brings a chance for some sun with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.

The real warm-up begins on Friday with temps reaching the lower-80s.

Our area will see dry conditions well into next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group