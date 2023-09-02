FORECAST: Cool mornings give way to sunny skies this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Starting off a bit on the cool side out there this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.
- That cloud cover will burn off over the next several hours and will be getting mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.
- Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 80s.
- Sunday will start off very similarly.
- Mostly sunny skies daytime highs and low 90s.
- Labor Day also looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 90s.
- Things will really start revving up by Tuesday and Wednesday, with expected highs in the upper 90s.
- There is a weak cold front that could bring in a slight chance for some showers towards Thursday and Friday, but as of right now, things look dry.
