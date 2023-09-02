FORECAST: Cool mornings give way to sunny skies this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Starting off a bit on the cool side out there this morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

That cloud cover will burn off over the next several hours and will be getting mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start off very similarly.

Mostly sunny skies daytime highs and low 90s.

Labor Day also looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low 90s.

Things will really start revving up by Tuesday and Wednesday, with expected highs in the upper 90s.

There is a weak cold front that could bring in a slight chance for some showers towards Thursday and Friday, but as of right now, things look dry.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group