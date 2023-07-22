FORECAST: Cool and pleasant weekend with slight chance of showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A much more pleasant weekend approaches Charlotte!

Trending a few degrees below average as we make it to the upper 80s.

Throughout early Saturday there is a slight chance for a few light showers. They will be short-lived and non-severe.

You are going to have a lot of dry time over the next couple of days despite the chance for a few showers.

Some heavy rain is expected by tomorrow afternoon.

Hotspot will be southeast of the metro towards our South Carolina counties.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s until early next week.

Keep an eye out for the building heat.

Highs will trend in the upper 90s by next weekend.

