FORECAST: Cool and pleasant weekend with slight chance of showers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A much more pleasant weekend approaches Charlotte!

  • Trending a few degrees below average as we make it to the upper 80s.
  • Throughout early Saturday there is a slight chance for a few light showers. They will be short-lived and non-severe.
  • You are going to have a lot of dry time over the next couple of days despite the chance for a few showers.
  • Some heavy rain is expected by tomorrow afternoon.
  • Hotspot will be southeast of the metro towards our South Carolina counties.
  • Highs will remain in the upper 80s until early next week.

Keep an eye out for the building heat.

  • Highs will trend in the upper 90s by next weekend.

