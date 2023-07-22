FORECAST: Cool and pleasant weekend with slight chance of showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
A much more pleasant weekend approaches Charlotte!
- Trending a few degrees below average as we make it to the upper 80s.
- Throughout early Saturday there is a slight chance for a few light showers. They will be short-lived and non-severe.
- You are going to have a lot of dry time over the next couple of days despite the chance for a few showers.
- Some heavy rain is expected by tomorrow afternoon.
- Hotspot will be southeast of the metro towards our South Carolina counties.
- Highs will remain in the upper 80s until early next week.
Keep an eye out for the building heat.
- Highs will trend in the upper 90s by next weekend.
