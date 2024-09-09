FORECAST: Cool start brings gradual warmup Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Temperatures started off in the upper 50s early Monday morning. Mainly clear skies late allowed for a fair amount of radiational cooling, so overnight lows dipped down to the upper 50s.
- It was a gradual warm-up Monday morning as temperatures made it to the low 70s by about noon and then low 80s by midday.
- High pressure will continue to dominate throughout the region for the first of the work week, so expect mostly sunny skies and low rain chances.
- Overnight lows will continue to dip to the upper 50s through Thursday.
- The end of the work week and into early next week appears to be more unsettled than the first half. Humidity and cloud cover will increase towards the end of the work week so there could be an isolated shower Thursday night with more widespread chances on Friday and Saturday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS:
- There is one disturbance (Tropical Cyclone Six) in the Gulf of Mexico and two disturbances in the Atlantic that could bring some rain to the Carolinas next week.
- Tropical Cyclone Six (Francine) is on track to become a tropical storm on Monday and then a hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday. The system has sustained wind speeds over 50 mph but, due to a lack of a solid, closed core, the National Hurricane Center is referring to it as a “potential storm.” The status is expected to be upgraded Monday afternoon.
- The direct path of Francine is uncertain but, based on current projections, it does appear to make landfall along eastern Texas/western Louisiana Wednesday.
- If it continues to track on the projected path, our counties west of Interstate 77 could be getting rain from the outer bands Friday and Saturday. It is still very early, but rainfall totals appear to range from .25 inches to 1 inch.
- There are also two Invests (tropical waves) in the Caribbean that could bring some rain to the East Coast early next week. At this point, it is too early to determine a potential path.
