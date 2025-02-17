FORECAST: Cool sunshine ahead of possible wintry mix by midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Bright sunshine remains in the forecast today, but it won’t be warming up all that much. Highs just getting close to 50 this afternoon.

The mountains are still dealing with the big wind they saw yesterday with gusts this morning near 50 mph. A High Wind Warning is in place for Ashe and Watauga counties with a Wind Advisory elsewhere up north.

Light snow is also falling in the mountains, but it will wind down after this morning.

Still dry and quiet tomorrow before we track the next threat for wintry weather on Wednesday.

This looks very similar to what we’ve seen so far this winter with the main snow threats farther north and a wintry mix in the metro.

We may see flakes flying at times, but this will primarily be a freezing rain or sleet event for the metro. This will lead to tough travel throughout Wednesday.

It’s a quick mover though, as this all clears out early Thursday morning. Thereafter, we deal with cold weather for the rest of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s through Saturday.

Warmer weather returns next week.

