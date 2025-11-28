FORECAST: Cool temps, rain chances heading into next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for even colder temperatures tonight as we drop into the low to mid-20s by Saturday morning.
- Highs will stay in the 40s again Saturday before a low rain chance arrives on Sunday.
- This won’t amount to much for us.
- A better chance for widespread heavy rain still looks to be Monday night into Tuesday.
- This could bring us close to an inch of much needed rainfall.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group