FORECAST: Cool temps, rain chances heading into next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for even colder temperatures tonight as we drop into the low to mid-20s by Saturday morning.
  • Highs will stay in the 40s again Saturday before a low rain chance arrives on Sunday.
  • This won’t amount to much for us.
  • A better chance for widespread heavy rain still looks to be Monday night into Tuesday.
  • This could bring us close to an inch of much needed rainfall.

