FORECAST: Cool today with a mix of sun and clouds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A quiet forecast is on tap for this weekend and into much of next week!
- This morning is cold with lows in the teens and 20s.
- We’ll warm up into the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with temperatures climbing even higher into the mid and upper 50s.
- The warming trend continues next week with highs in the low 60s Monday, near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday!
- No big rain chances in this forecast either.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group