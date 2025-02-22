FORECAST: Cool today with a mix of sun and clouds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A quiet forecast is on tap for this weekend and into much of next week!

This morning is cold with lows in the teens and 20s.

We’ll warm up into the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with temperatures climbing even higher into the mid and upper 50s.

The warming trend continues next week with highs in the low 60s Monday, near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday!

No big rain chances in this forecast either.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group