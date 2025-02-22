Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool today with a mix of sun and clouds

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A quiet forecast is on tap for this weekend and into much of next week!
  • This morning is cold with lows in the teens and 20s.
  • We’ll warm up into the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
  • Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with temperatures climbing even higher into the mid and upper 50s.
  • The warming trend continues next week with highs in the low 60s Monday, near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday!
  • No big rain chances in this forecast either.

