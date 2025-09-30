Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler air arrives Thursday, perfect fall weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Skies are gradually clearing as Hurricane Imelda moves on.
  • This will set us up for an amazing weather stretch that will go through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
  • In addition, cooler air will push in by Thursday and bring some terrific fall weather to the Carolinas.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read