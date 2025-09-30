FORECAST: Cooler air arrives Thursday, perfect fall weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Skies are gradually clearing as Hurricane Imelda moves on.

This will set us up for an amazing weather stretch that will go through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

In addition, cooler air will push in by Thursday and bring some terrific fall weather to the Carolinas.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group