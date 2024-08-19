FORECAST: Cooler air arrives tonight, dropping temps for the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Big changes are on the way for us this week as cooler and drier air rolls in.
- Still, enough humidity Monday will lead to a small risk for some isolated downpours in the afternoon, but these will be much weaker than what we dealt with Sunday.
- Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- The cooler and more comfortable air arrives Monday night. This will drop highs back down to the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week, with overnight numbers getting close to the 50s!
- There’s no chance for rain after Monday for at least a week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
(WATCH BELOW: Hurricane Ernesto impacts Carolina coast)
©2024 Cox Media Group