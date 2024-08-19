Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler air arrives tonight, dropping temps for the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Big changes are on the way for us this week as cooler and drier air rolls in.
  • Still, enough humidity Monday will lead to a small risk for some isolated downpours in the afternoon, but these will be much weaker than what we dealt with Sunday.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
  • The cooler and more comfortable air arrives Monday night. This will drop highs back down to the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week, with overnight numbers getting close to the 50s!
  • There’s no chance for rain after Monday for at least a week.

