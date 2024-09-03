FORECAST: Cooler days before a chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front has dropped temperatures across the Charlotte region Tuesday morning.
- Expect high temperatures to barely reach 80 on Tuesday, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.
- Humidity is way down Tuesday morning. The drier air than last week will help it feel even cooler through Thursday.
- Wednesday morning will start even cooler than Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s.
- We’re tracking a chance of rain this weekend, with a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group