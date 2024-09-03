FORECAST: Cooler days before a chance of rain

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front has dropped temperatures across the Charlotte region Tuesday morning.

Expect high temperatures to barely reach 80 on Tuesday, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Humidity is way down Tuesday morning. The drier air than last week will help it feel even cooler through Thursday.

Wednesday morning will start even cooler than Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s.

We’re tracking a chance of rain this weekend, with a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

