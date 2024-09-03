Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler days before a chance of rain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold front has dropped temperatures across the Charlotte region Tuesday morning.
  • Expect high temperatures to barely reach 80 on Tuesday, and it’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future.
  • Humidity is way down Tuesday morning. The drier air than last week will help it feel even cooler through Thursday.
  • Wednesday morning will start even cooler than Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s.
  • We’re tracking a chance of rain this weekend, with a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

