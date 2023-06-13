Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler, drier morning leads to mostly-clear skies

Tuesday afternoon's forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • A nice morning underway Tuesday with cooler and drier air in place.
  • Highs Tuesday warm to the lower 80s with just a few clouds.
  • Humidity levels creep right back up Wednesday though, and that leads to some scattered storms by the afternoon.
  • Rain chances then drop off again for late week (with another drop in humidity.)
  • Temps are heating up to near 90 by the end of the week, lasting through the weekend.
  • Storm chances are likely popping back up this weekend...again. Not a washout, but heat of the day stuff is likely by Father’s Day on Sunday.

