FORECAST: Cooler, drier morning leads to mostly-clear skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A nice morning underway Tuesday with cooler and drier air in place.
- Highs Tuesday warm to the lower 80s with just a few clouds.
- Humidity levels creep right back up Wednesday though, and that leads to some scattered storms by the afternoon.
- Rain chances then drop off again for late week (with another drop in humidity.)
- Temps are heating up to near 90 by the end of the week, lasting through the weekend.
- Storm chances are likely popping back up this weekend...again. Not a washout, but heat of the day stuff is likely by Father’s Day on Sunday.
We get to enjoy a little drop in the temps and humidity today (highs in the lower 80s), but this won't last all that long. More heat is coming back in for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity also comes back tomorrow, but then ebbs and flows late week. pic.twitter.com/61rmSzOifi— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 13, 2023
Here's today's hour by hour forecast. Plenty of sun with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity. pic.twitter.com/YNtT31N3aI— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 13, 2023
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
(WATCH BELOW: Fallen trees down power lines, triggering outages for thousands in east Charlotte)
©2023 Cox Media Group