FORECAST: Cooler and drier for next weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It was another FANTASTIC spring Sunday! We saw highs in the low to middle 70s, a light breeze, just wonderful!
- This week is going to be up and down, but overall, staying dry.
- We’ll see temps climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday, with the humidity making it feel more like close to 90.
- With the heat and humidity, we will have to watch for some afternoon storms in the mountains Tuesday through Friday.
- The metro could see some showers on Thursday and Friday nights, but right now it doesn’t look too impressive.
- Daily storm chance for the mountains
- Rain could impact the first night of Lovin’ Life Music Fest
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group