FORECAST: Cooler and drier for next weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It was another FANTASTIC spring Sunday! We saw highs in the low to middle 70s, a light breeze, just wonderful!

This week is going to be up and down, but overall, staying dry.

We’ll see temps climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday, with the humidity making it feel more like close to 90.

With the heat and humidity, we will have to watch for some afternoon storms in the mountains Tuesday through Friday.

The metro could see some showers on Thursday and Friday nights, but right now it doesn’t look too impressive.

Daily storm chance for the mountains

Rain could impact the first night of Lovin’ Life Music Fest

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group