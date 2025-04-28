Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler and drier for next weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It was another FANTASTIC spring Sunday! We saw highs in the low to middle 70s, a light breeze, just wonderful!
  • This week is going to be up and down, but overall, staying dry.
  • We’ll see temps climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday, with the humidity making it feel more like close to 90.
  • With the heat and humidity, we will have to watch for some afternoon storms in the mountains Tuesday through Friday.
  • The metro could see some showers on Thursday and Friday nights, but right now it doesn’t look too impressive.
  • Daily storm chance for the mountains
  • Rain could impact the first night of Lovin’ Life Music Fest

