FORECAST: Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The winds are still quite strong this afternoon as they switch to be out of the NW heading into the beginning of the new week.
  • We’ll dry things out and cool things down slightly.
  • Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s
  • Our next chance for some light rain showers arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday.
  • Highs returning to the 70s by Wednesday along with a low rain chance.
  • Otherwise, the spring weather continues.

