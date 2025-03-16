FORECAST: Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The winds are still quite strong this afternoon as they switch to be out of the NW heading into the beginning of the new week.

We’ll dry things out and cool things down slightly.

Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s

Our next chance for some light rain showers arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Highs returning to the 70s by Wednesday along with a low rain chance.

Otherwise, the spring weather continues.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group