FORECAST: Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The winds are still quite strong this afternoon as they switch to be out of the NW heading into the beginning of the new week.
- We’ll dry things out and cool things down slightly.
- Cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s
- Our next chance for some light rain showers arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday.
- Highs returning to the 70s by Wednesday along with a low rain chance.
- Otherwise, the spring weather continues.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group