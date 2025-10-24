FORECAST: Cooler but sunny weekend ahead before rain returns Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be in store for great weather this weekend before a good opportunity for rain on Monday.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler in the 60s, but it will still be nice and bright on Saturday.

Clouds may build up late on Sunday, but we’ll keep it quiet.

After that, a cold rainy day will settle in over Charlotte on Monday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group