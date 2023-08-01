FORECAST: Cooler temperatures continue with highs in the 80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Cooler temperatures continue with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity levels will remain low, but still high enough that we may see a brief downpour fire up.

Rain is expected to return on Thursday morning, which will likely keep temperatures around 80 degrees.

However, the forecast indicates that heat and humidity will increase again over the weekend.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s, and it will feel even hotter due to the heat index.

