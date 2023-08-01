Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures continue with highs in the 80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Cooler temperatures continue with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Humidity levels will remain low, but still high enough that we may see a brief downpour fire up.
  • Rain is expected to return on Thursday morning, which will likely keep temperatures around 80 degrees.
  • The chance for rain comes back in on Thursday morning. This will likely hold temps down to just barely 80 degrees.
  • However, the forecast indicates that heat and humidity will increase again over the weekend.
  • By Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s, and it will feel even hotter due to the heat index.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read