FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and lower storm chances today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’ll be a touch cooler today compared to Monday and the weekend.
- Highs fall back to the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will still feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
- Storm chances are also lower today.
- Our weather remains fairly quiet for the next several days.
- Highs stay near 90 degrees through Thursday with limited rain chances, mostly in the NC mountains.
- A weak front coming in on Friday should touch off more scattered downpours.
- Drier conditions then return by the end of the weekend.
- Temps cool back to the lower 80s with the higher rain chances.
- Erin is a Category 3 storm this morning and very little has changed with the overall forecast thinking.
- The impacts of rip currents have already begun and will remain through the weekend.
- Coastal flooding along the Outer Banks should start late Wednesday.
- Very little rain threat but some strong winds are expected right at the coast.
- No impacts inland.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group