FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and lower storm chances today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’ll be a touch cooler today compared to Monday and the weekend.
  • Highs fall back to the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will still feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.
  • Storm chances are also lower today.
  • Our weather remains fairly quiet for the next several days.
  • Highs stay near 90 degrees through Thursday with limited rain chances, mostly in the NC mountains.
  • A weak front coming in on Friday should touch off more scattered downpours.
  • Drier conditions then return by the end of the weekend.
  • Temps cool back to the lower 80s with the higher rain chances.
  • Erin is a Category 3 storm this morning and very little has changed with the overall forecast thinking.
  • The impacts of rip currents have already begun and will remain through the weekend.
  • Coastal flooding along the Outer Banks should start late Wednesday.
  • Very little rain threat but some strong winds are expected right at the coast.
  • No impacts inland.

