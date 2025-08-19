FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and lower storm chances today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’ll be a touch cooler today compared to Monday and the weekend.

Highs fall back to the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will still feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Storm chances are also lower today.

Our weather remains fairly quiet for the next several days.

Highs stay near 90 degrees through Thursday with limited rain chances, mostly in the NC mountains.

A weak front coming in on Friday should touch off more scattered downpours.

Drier conditions then return by the end of the weekend.

Temps cool back to the lower 80s with the higher rain chances.

Erin is a Category 3 storm this morning and very little has changed with the overall forecast thinking.

The impacts of rip currents have already begun and will remain through the weekend.

Coastal flooding along the Outer Banks should start late Wednesday.

Very little rain threat but some strong winds are expected right at the coast.

No impacts inland.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group