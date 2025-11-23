FORECAST: Turning colder for Thanksgiving 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a nice week ahead.

We’ll see temps in the upper 60s for the first half of the week with rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The overall amounts still appear to be on the lower end so impacts should be minimal.

This front that brings us those showers will usher in much cooler air in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and low 50s for the weekend.

We’re still watching a system that could bring more rain to the region next Sunday, and this one may impact travel plans home.

