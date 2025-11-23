FORECAST: Turning colder for Thanksgiving 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for a nice week ahead.
- We’ll see temps in the upper 60s for the first half of the week with rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- The overall amounts still appear to be on the lower end so impacts should be minimal.
- This front that brings us those showers will usher in much cooler air in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
- Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and low 50s for the weekend.
- We’re still watching a system that could bring more rain to the region next Sunday, and this one may impact travel plans home.
