FORECAST: Turning colder for Thanksgiving 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in for a nice week ahead.
  • We’ll see temps in the upper 60s for the first half of the week with rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
  • The overall amounts still appear to be on the lower end so impacts should be minimal.
  • This front that brings us those showers will usher in much cooler air in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
  • Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and low 50s for the weekend.
  • We’re still watching a system that could bring more rain to the region next Sunday, and this one may impact travel plans home.

