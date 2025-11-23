FORECAST: Cooler temperatures, potential showers ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Coming off Saturday’s record high of 80 degrees, temperatures will still be warmer than normal today, just not as warm.
- We are looking at 71 degrees for the high today. The normal high for this time of year is 61 degrees.
- Our focus then turns to travel weather concerns for Tuesday and Wednesday with showers associated with a cold front.
- Behind that cold front, temperatures turn colder for the end of next week.
