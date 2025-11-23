FORECAST: Cooler temperatures, potential showers ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Coming off Saturday’s record high of 80 degrees, temperatures will still be warmer than normal today, just not as warm.

We are looking at 71 degrees for the high today. The normal high for this time of year is 61 degrees.

Our focus then turns to travel weather concerns for Tuesday and Wednesday with showers associated with a cold front.

Behind that cold front, temperatures turn colder for the end of next week.

